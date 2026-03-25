Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED)

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PXED. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Phoenix Education Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Phoenix Education Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on Phoenix Education Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phoenix Education Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Phoenix Education Partners from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Education Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

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Phoenix Education Partners Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE PXED traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,318. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89. Phoenix Education Partners has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $262.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.56 million. Phoenix Education Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix Education Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXED. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,681,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Education Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,618,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Phoenix Education Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phoenix Education Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,774,000.

Phoenix Education Partners Company Profile

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Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market. As one of the largest online education providers and a pioneer in our field, we benefit from the dynamic interplay between technological innovation, education, employment and economic trends.

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