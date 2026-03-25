Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Trading Up 10% – Still a Buy?

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) shares were up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 and last traded at GBX 0.04. Approximately 11,017,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,609,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04.

Wildcat Petroleum Trading Up 10.0%

The company has a market cap of £1.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.07.

About Wildcat Petroleum

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Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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