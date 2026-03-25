Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) Trading Up 11.2% – What’s Next?

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) was up 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 77,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,337,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Upstream Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Upstream Bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on UPB

Upstream Bio Stock Up 12.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstream Bio

The company has a market capitalization of $511.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,264,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Upstream Bio by 563.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,806,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after buying an additional 1,533,972 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter worth $41,423,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter worth $20,991,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $19,548,000.

About Upstream Bio

(Get Free Report)

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio’s approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company’s research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

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