Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $38.03. Approximately 327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 63,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.4250.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research cut Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

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Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KWHIY) is a diversified Japanese conglomerate with core operations in shipbuilding, rolling stock, industrial machinery, aerospace and energy systems. The company traces its roots to 1896 when founder Shozo Kawasaki established a shipyard in Kobe, Japan. Today, the firm is headquartered in Kobe and Tokyo and is recognized as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy equipment and engineering solutions.

In its marine division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries designs and constructs a broad range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships and offshore support platforms.

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