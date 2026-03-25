Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Shares Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $194.48 and last traded at $192.3080. 123,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 562,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.40.

Key Stories Impacting Dave

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a favorable head?to?head on DAVE vs. UiPath, arguing Dave’s faster revenue growth, improving credit metrics and cheaper valuation give it upside relative to PATH. Dave vs. UiPath: Which Disruptive Tech Stock Has an Upside?

Zacks published a favorable head?to?head on DAVE vs. UiPath, arguing Dave’s faster revenue growth, improving credit metrics and cheaper valuation give it upside relative to PATH. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short?interest feed entries flagged a “large increase” in March shorting activity for DAVE, but the published figures contain zeros/NaN and are inconsistent across reports — creating uncertainty rather than a clear signal for investors.

Multiple short?interest feed entries flagged a “large increase” in March shorting activity for DAVE, but the published figures contain zeros/NaN and are inconsistent across reports — creating uncertainty rather than a clear signal for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Key trading/valuation context: market cap ~$2.48B, P/E ~13.6, 12?month range $65.46–$286.45; 50?day and 200?day moving averages sit near $190 and $208 respectively — technicals matter for this momentum?sensitive stock.

Key trading/valuation context: market cap ~$2.48B, P/E ~13.6, 12?month range $65.46–$286.45; 50?day and 200?day moving averages sit near $190 and $208 respectively — technicals matter for this momentum?sensitive stock. Negative Sentiment: Intraday selling pressure and above?average volume suggest profit?taking or risk reduction by traders after recent volatility; that selling is driving the stock lower despite the positive analyst take.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAVE shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Dave from $308.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dave from $274.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Dave from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dave from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.13.

Dave Stock Down 10.9%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 3.86.

Dave declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the fintech company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Dave

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dave by 73.1% during the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 925,266 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $184,452,000 after buying an additional 390,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,839 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $151,852,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,100 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $110,506,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,295 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $70,483,000 after acquiring an additional 75,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dave by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,163 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $51,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dave

(Get Free Report)

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave’s offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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