EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading Up 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.65 and last traded at $121.9930. 3,883,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 6,176,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.84.

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Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 inclusion should force passive index buying and broaden the shareholder base, a structural bid for the stock; the change has already drawn media attention and helped lift demand. EchoStar Stock Is Now in the S&P 500

S&P 500 inclusion should force passive index buying and broaden the shareholder base, a structural bid for the stock; the change has already drawn media attention and helped lift demand. Positive Sentiment: SpaceX IPO buzz is spilling over to satellite and space-infrastructure names; investors view EchoStar as an indirect way to gain exposure to SpaceX after spectrum deals, which is boosting sentiment across the sector. SpaceX could soon file for an IPO

SpaceX IPO buzz is spilling over to satellite and space-infrastructure names; investors view EchoStar as an indirect way to gain exposure to SpaceX after spectrum deals, which is boosting sentiment across the sector. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: investors bought ~25,343 call contracts (? +68% vs. average call volume), signaling aggressive bullish bets that can amplify short-term upside if the moves continue.

Unusual options activity: investors bought ~25,343 call contracts (? +68% vs. average call volume), signaling aggressive bullish bets that can amplify short-term upside if the moves continue. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / newsletter pick-up: several outlets (24/7 Wall St., Seeking Alpha) are featuring EchoStar as a potential beneficiary ahead of a SpaceX IPO, which can attract retail flows but doesn’t guarantee fundamentals change. 3 Stocks to Buy ASAP Before SpaceX Goes Public

Analyst / newsletter pick-up: several outlets (24/7 Wall St., Seeking Alpha) are featuring EchoStar as a potential beneficiary ahead of a SpaceX IPO, which can attract retail flows but doesn’t guarantee fundamentals change. Neutral Sentiment: Data-feed oddities on short-interest filings (multiple entries reporting 0 shares/NaN) make raw comparisons unreliable right now — treat recent short-interest headlines with caution until filings stabilize.

Data-feed oddities on short-interest filings (multiple entries reporting 0 shares/NaN) make raw comparisons unreliable right now — treat recent short-interest headlines with caution until filings stabilize. Negative Sentiment: High gross short interest (reported ~21.5% of float) reflects meaningful bearish positioning; while this raises squeeze potential, it also signals real downside conviction among some investors and could add volatility. Here’s What May Trigger a Short Squeeze for New S&P 500 Member EchoStar

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded EchoStar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on EchoStar from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $158.00 target price on EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

EchoStar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.58.

Insider Transactions at EchoStar

In other EchoStar news, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 71,005 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $7,634,457.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 823,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,520,463.36. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Swieringa sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $5,688,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 253,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,796,505.30. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EchoStar

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EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a global provider of satellite communication solutions, offering a suite of broadband and video delivery services to consumer, enterprise and government customers. The company operates two principal business segments: Broadband and Video. Through its Broadband segment, EchoStar delivers high-speed satellite internet access, managed network services and ground infrastructure for residential, commercial and rural markets. Its Video segment provides satellite fleet operations, teleport facilities and capacity-leasing services to video distributors and content providers.

In the Broadband segment, EchoStar’s Hughes Network Systems division designs and manufactures satellite broadband equipment, including user terminals and gateways, and develops advanced network management technologies.

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