Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA). In a filing disclosed on March 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Carvana stock on February 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/18/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) on 2/4/2026.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.01. The company had a trading volume of 903,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,011. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.82 and a 200-day moving average of $375.27. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $486.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carvana’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, March 13th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 6th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.12. Carvana had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 6.92%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore dropped their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $500.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $470.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.27, for a total transaction of $4,112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,572,608.04. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Danforth Quayle sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.97, for a total transaction of $898,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,772.61. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 53,574 shares of company stock worth $21,463,735 over the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 124.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,316,000 after purchasing an additional 147,683 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 637,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,476,000 after purchasing an additional 64,424 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gavilan Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $26,030,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.