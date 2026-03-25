Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT) Short Interest Up 178.2% in March

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 459 shares, a growth of 178.2% from the February 26th total of 165 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,712 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,712 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Affiliates Deletions ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Research Affiliates Deletions ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT – Free Report) by 2,137.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,067 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.43% of Research Affiliates Deletions ETF worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NIXT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $27.68. 1,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. Research Affiliates Deletions ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

About Research Affiliates Deletions ETF

The Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Research Affiliates Deletions index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value equities comprised of recently deleted stocks from a market cap-weighted index. The investment premise is that depreciated stock prices will revert to their average levels NIXT was launched on Sep 9, 2024 and is issued by RAFI Indices.

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