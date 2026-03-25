Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Unloaded Rep. August Pfluger

Representative August Pfluger (Republican-Texas) recently sold shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD). In a filing disclosed on March 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROTH IRA” account.

Representative August Pfluger also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) on 1/12/2026.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. 8,661,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,977,994. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

More Warner Bros. Discovery News

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $16,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 672,649 shares in the company, valued at $18,847,624.98. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $16,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 244,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,163.95. This represents a 71.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,206,827 shares of company stock valued at $230,674,025. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,730.8% in the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 27th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.25 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WBD

About Representative Pfluger

August Pfluger (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Pfluger (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 11th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

August Pfluger lives in San Angelo, Texas. Pfluger graduated from San Angelo High School. He serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and has reached the rank of colonel.

Pfluger earned a degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy. His career experience includes working as a National Security Council advisor with the Trump administration.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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