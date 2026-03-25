Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). In a filing disclosed on March 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Parker-Hannifin stock on March 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

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Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $927.87. 440,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,924. The company’s fifty day moving average is $957.23 and its 200-day moving average is $866.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,142,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,793,843,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,843,346,000 after buying an additional 5,066,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,926,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,451,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,600,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,345,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,638,556,000 after acquiring an additional 41,221 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $1,139.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $995.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total value of $4,659,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,880. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total value of $1,379,021.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,918.40. This represents a 36.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 10,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,214 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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