Rep. Julia Letlow Purchases Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Extra Space Storage stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

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Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $129.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,085. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.35.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 28.84%.The firm had revenue of $857.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 140.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 60.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

View Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,609.60. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

About Extra Space Storage

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Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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