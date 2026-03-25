Maverick Protocol (MAV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.08 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,571.91 or 1.00012820 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2023. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,955,680 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 842,955,680.18116381 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.0137913 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $2,126,086.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.