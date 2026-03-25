Sanctum Infinity (INF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $198.69 Million

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Sanctum Infinity token can currently be bought for about $129.97 or 0.00181613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a market cap of $198.69 million and $41.60 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,571.91 or 1.00012820 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sanctum Infinity Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,528,786 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,529,223.18423161. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 129.14036228 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $40,601,117.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sanctum Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sanctum Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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