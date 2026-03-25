ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,005,279 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 3,412,795 shares.The stock last traded at $9.5370 and had previously closed at $11.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

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ADMA Biologics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 6.71.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 28.80%.The firm had revenue of $139.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $157,800.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 466,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,958. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Elms bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $109,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,038,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,946,899.10. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. State Street Corp raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,597,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,014,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 11,375,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,992,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,637,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,926,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,097,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

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ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company’s marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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