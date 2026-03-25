Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 228,648 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 68,159 shares.The stock last traded at $25.54 and had previously closed at $25.44.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.08.

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Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 29.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,315,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,448,000 after buying an additional 6,232,200 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.

Further Reading

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