WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Down 73.6% in March

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,461 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the February 26th total of 9,311 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,496 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 28,496 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WM Technology Price Performance

WM Technology stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,726. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

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About WM Technology

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WM Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:MAPSW) operates a digital marketplace and software platform designed to modernize waste and recycling management across North America. The company’s technology connects waste generators—such as restaurants, retail outlets, property managers and other commercial customers—with a network of licensed haulers and recycling facilities. By automating pricing, scheduling, billing and reporting, WM Technology streamlines the logistics of waste collection and disposal for businesses of all sizes.

The firm’s offerings are divided into two primary services.

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