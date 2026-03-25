JetBlue Airways Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 81,160 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 213% compared to the average daily volume of 25,909 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.55 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 59,585,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,462,887. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about JetBlue Airways

Here are the key news stories impacting JetBlue Airways this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying — traders acquired 81,160 call options (a ~213% increase vs. typical daily call volume). Heavy call activity can reflect bullish bets or hedging by institutions and often lifts price intraday as market makers hedge by buying shares.

Unusually large call buying — traders acquired 81,160 call options (a ~213% increase vs. typical daily call volume). Heavy call activity can reflect bullish bets or hedging by institutions and often lifts price intraday as market makers hedge by buying shares. Positive Sentiment: New marketing/partnership: JetBlue announced a multi?year partnership as the official airline partner of Boston Legacy FC, boosting brand visibility in a key market (Boston). This is a modest positive for revenue/profiles and PR. JetBlue Takes Flight as Boston Legacy FC’s Official Airline Partner

New marketing/partnership: JetBlue announced a multi?year partnership as the official airline partner of Boston Legacy FC, boosting brand visibility in a key market (Boston). This is a modest positive for revenue/profiles and PR. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage with a “market perform” / $4.50 price target (roughly mid-single-digit below recent levels). Initiating coverage with a neutral rating can cap upside by setting a lower reference point for investors, even though it’s not a strong sell signal. BMO Capital initiates coverage of JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage with a “market perform” / $4.50 price target (roughly mid-single-digit below recent levels). Initiating coverage with a neutral rating can cap upside by setting a lower reference point for investors, even though it’s not a strong sell signal. Negative Sentiment: Very high short interest — recent data show ~72.8M shares short (about 19.9% of shares), with a ~3.1-day short?interest ratio. Large short interest reflects bearish sentiment and can pressure the stock if sellers remain active; it also raises the risk of volatility and short squeezes if bullish catalysts (like the option buying) accelerate buying.

Very high short interest — recent data show ~72.8M shares short (about 19.9% of shares), with a ~3.1-day short?interest ratio. Large short interest reflects bearish sentiment and can pressure the stock if sellers remain active; it also raises the risk of volatility and short squeezes if bullish catalysts (like the option buying) accelerate buying. Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk — United is reconfiguring cabins to add more premium, higher?yield seats, which could intensify competition on routes and yields that matter to JetBlue. That industry shift may weigh on investor expectations for margin recovery. United ditches more economy seats to make room for bigger premium cabins

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 17,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline’s core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.