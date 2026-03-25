Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Up 184.0% in March

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 190,805 shares, a growth of 184.0% from the February 26th total of 67,196 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,160,476 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 36.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 36.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,160,476 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JZXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jiuzi in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jiuzi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jiuzi presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jiuzi Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiuzi stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JZXN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Jiuzi makes up 0.5% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 14.13% of Jiuzi at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JZXN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. Jiuzi has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $312.80.

About Jiuzi

(Get Free Report)

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People’s Republic of China. It provides corporate investment consulting services. The company also engages in new energy vehicle retail, new energy vehicle component sales, new energy vehicle battery sales, vehicle audio equipment and electronics sales, vehicle ornament sales, technology service and development, marketing planning, vehicle rentals, etc.

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