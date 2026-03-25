H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) Short Interest Update

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,143,556 shares, an increase of 210.3% from the February 26th total of 1,657,368 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 979,415 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 979,415 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $61.00 price target on H2O America in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded H2O America to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of H2O America in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of H2O America in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of H2O America in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On H2O America

H2O America Stock Up 1.0%

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in H2O America in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,943,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H2O America during the third quarter worth $9,108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of H2O America in the third quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of H2O America in the third quarter valued at about $6,440,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H2O America in the third quarter valued at about $2,003,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H2O America stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. 111,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,648. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. H2O America has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. H2O America had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $194.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.73 million. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H2O America will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. H2O America’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

H2O America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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