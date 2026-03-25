BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.16, Zacks reports. BioLineRx had a negative net margin of 99.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million.

Here are the key takeaways from BioLineRx’s conference call:

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GLIX1 IND cleared and first-in-human phase I/II?A trial for glioblastoma is set to start by month-end with patient dosing expected shortly and phase I safety/dose data anticipated in the first half of next year; GLIX1 also has FDA and EMA orphan designations and a key U.S. patent allowance extending protection to 2040.

IND cleared and first-in-human trial for glioblastoma is set to start by month-end with patient dosing expected shortly and phase I safety/dose data anticipated in the first half of next year; GLIX1 also has FDA and EMA orphan designations and a key U.S. patent allowance extending protection to 2040. Enrollment in the Columbia?led randomized phase IIb PDAC trial of motixafortide (Chemo4METPANC) has accelerated, with a pre?specified interim futility analysis planned once 40% of PFS events occur this year—positive readouts would be a material value inflection.

Enrollment in the Columbia?led randomized phase IIb PDAC trial of motixafortide (Chemo4METPANC) has accelerated, with a pre?specified interim futility analysis planned once 40% of PFS events occur this year—positive readouts would be a material value inflection. The company ended 2025 with approximately $20.9 million in cash, which management says funds operations only into the first half of 2027, even as revenues fell to $1.2M (from $28.9M) — a limited runway that may require future funding or milestone/royalty receipts.

The company ended 2025 with approximately in cash, which management says funds operations only into the first half of 2027, even as revenues fell to $1.2M (from $28.9M) — a limited runway that may require future funding or milestone/royalty receipts. BioLineRx won a binding arbitration ruling against Biokine, with all claims denied and reimbursement of legal fees awarded, removing a prior financial overhang on the company.

BioLineRx won a binding arbitration ruling against Biokine, with all claims denied and reimbursement of legal fees awarded, removing a prior financial overhang on the company. Investigator data in sickle cell disease showed motixafortide (alone and with natalizumab) was safe and produced robust stem cell mobilization—nearly 3x yields versus prior plerixafor in two subjects—and a second St. Jude study continues to enroll.

BioLineRx Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 4,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,625. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

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About BioLineRx

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BioLineRx (NASDAQ: BLRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops novel small-molecule therapies to address unmet medical needs. The company focuses on identifying promising drug candidates through licensing and collaboration agreements with academic institutions and biotech innovators, then advancing these candidates through preclinical and clinical development stages. BioLineRx’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology and inflammatory diseases, central nervous system disorders and pain management.

Among its clinical programs, BioLineRx is advancing targeted cancer therapies designed to improve outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat tumors.

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