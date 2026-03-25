PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0858 per share and revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.
PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.7%
PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. 25,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,500. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.72. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.
PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised PermRock Royalty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
About PermRock Royalty Trust
PermRock Royalty Trust is an unincorporated statutory trust established in 2018 by PDC Energy under Delaware law to hold non-operated royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The trust’s assets derive from a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests originally contributed by PDC Energy, primarily focused on the Delaware Basin of West Texas. As a royalty trust, PermRock does not engage in drilling or field operations but instead receives royalty income from production generated by third-party operators.
The core business activity of PermRock revolves around collecting and distributing net profits interest and mineral royalty payments from producing wells.
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