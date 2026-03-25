Gold Stocks To Follow Today – March 25th

Newmont, Coeur Mining, Freeport-McMoRan, Agnico Eagle Mines, and First Majestic Silver are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is producing, exploring for, refining, or financing gold — including miners, junior explorers and royalty/streaming firms — or funds that hold such companies. Their prices tend to be influenced by the spot price of gold but also by company?specific factors like production costs, reserve levels and geopolitical or operational risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

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Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Coeur Mining (CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDE

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

First Majestic Silver (AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AG

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