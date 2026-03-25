iExec RLC Price Down 1% This Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $34.56 million and $2.68 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001865 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001584 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004511 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000071 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,784 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is www.iex.ec/blog. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.98684549. The last known price of iExec RLC is 0.42807724 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $2,939,888.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

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