Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $18.25. Daiichi Sankyo shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 28,219 shares.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.35.

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Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Daiichi Sankyo had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.83%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody?drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

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