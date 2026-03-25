Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 278,027 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the February 26th total of 1,063,502 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $3.54 during trading on Wednesday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

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About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Megacable Holdings, SAB. de C.V. is a leading Mexican telecommunications and media company specializing in the provision of cable television, broadband internet and fixed-line telephony services. Headquartered in Guadalajara, Jalisco, the company operates a multi-service network platform across urban and suburban markets.

The firm’s core offerings include digital and high-definition cable television packages, on-demand content solutions such as pay-per-view and streaming services, as well as broadband internet access delivered via a hybrid fiber-coaxial network.

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