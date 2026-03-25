PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.73, but opened at $21.07. PLDT shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 10,052 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PLDT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, PLDT currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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PLDT Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.68.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $905.99 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PLDT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.7977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 755.0%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PLDT by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PLDT by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

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Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT) is the largest integrated telecommunications provider in the Philippines, offering a comprehensive suite of fixed?line, wireless, broadband Internet, and digital solutions to residential, enterprise, and government customers. Founded in 1928, PLDT has played a pivotal role in the development of the country’s communications infrastructure, evolving from a traditional operator of long?distance telephone lines into a diversified digital services provider.

PLDT operates two main business segments: its fixed?line and broadband operations under the PLDT brand and its wireless services through subsidiary Smart Communications.

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