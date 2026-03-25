Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Up 153.5% in March

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,627,102 shares, a growth of 153.5% from the February 26th total of 1,036,433 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,314,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,314,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LGDTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 267,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,680. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.24.

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About Liberty Gold

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Liberty Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of gold-rich properties in the western United States. The company’s primary objective is to make significant gold discoveries through systematic exploration programs that include geological mapping, geochemical sampling and targeted drilling campaigns. Liberty Gold leverages a technically oriented team to advance its projects from early-stage exploration toward resource definition and potential development.

The company’s flagship assets include the Black Pine project located on the Idaho–Utah border and the Goldstrike property in Nevada’s prolific Carlin Trend district.

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