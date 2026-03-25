Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,468 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the February 26th total of 44,432 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,440 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 95,440 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

NDBKY stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 14,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,686. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

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About Nedbank Group

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Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) is a leading South African financial services provider headquartered in Sandton, Johannesburg. As one of the country’s “Big Four” banks, Nedbank offers a broad spectrum of banking and financial products to retail, business and corporate clients. Its core mission is to deliver innovative and sustainable financial solutions that support economic growth and meet the evolving needs of customers across various market segments.

The bank operates through several primary business units, including Retail and Business Banking, which serves individual consumers, small to medium-sized enterprises and commercial businesses; Corporate and Investment Banking, offering transactional banking, trade finance, corporate advisory and capital markets services; Wealth, Insurance and Asset Management, providing private banking, investment management, insurance solutions and trusts; and Treasury, which manages the group’s capital, liquidity and market risk exposures.

Nedbank’s footprint extends beyond South Africa into sub-Saharan Africa, with operations in over 30 countries through subsidiaries, branches and strategic partnerships.

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