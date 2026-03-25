Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.94, but opened at $27.6599. Chugai Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 5,376 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Chugai Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded Chugai Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 22.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

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Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines. The company develops both biologics and small-molecule therapies, with particular emphasis on oncology and immunology as well as treatments for bone and metabolic disorders. Chugai’s activities span the full drug lifecycle from early research and clinical development through regulatory approval, manufacturing and post-marketing support.

Chugai is known for its research-driven approach and its work on monoclonal antibodies and other biologic therapeutics.

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