Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $14.84. Kyocera shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 1,575 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Kyocera Trading Up 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Kyocera has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.560 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kyocera Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera

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Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS: KYOCY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer known for its development and production of advanced ceramics and diversified electronic components. Founded in 1959 by Kazuo Inamori as Kyoto Ceramic Co, Ltd., the company has grown into a broad industrial group with roots in fine ceramic materials and a long-standing emphasis on materials science and precision manufacturing. Kyocera is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, and operates through a network of subsidiaries and business units serving global markets.

The company’s principal activities include the manufacture of fine ceramics, industrial and engineering ceramics, and a wide array of electronic components such as capacitors, connectors, and semiconductor packaging.

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