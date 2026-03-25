Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 156,418 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the February 26th total of 456,082 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,565 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 539,565 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. 25,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,345. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1019 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
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