Hedera Price Reaches $0.0944 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0944 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $4.09 billion and $91.43 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00013660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000796 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,303,446,052 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 43,303,446,052.23458814 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09457889 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $90,451,826.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

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