Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Up 188.5% in March

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,273 shares, an increase of 188.5% from the February 26th total of 788 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sims Metal Management Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY remained flat at $14.58 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Sims Metal Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SMSMY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sims Metal Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sims Metal Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.

The company’s core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.

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