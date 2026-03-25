Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a market cap of $55.19 million and $495.08 thousand worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,571.91 or 1.00012820 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 733,153,074 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 733,759,073.77450786. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07508587 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $431,778.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

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