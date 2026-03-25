SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 77,292 shares, an increase of 181.7% from the February 26th total of 27,441 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SGS Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SGS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,074. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGSOY. Morgan Stanley cut SGS from an “equal weight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About SGS

(Get Free Report)

SGS SA is a Switzerland-based multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services. Established in the late 19th century, SGS has grown into a global provider of conformity assessment services that help businesses manage risk, ensure quality and meet regulatory requirements across product lifecycles and supply chains. The company’s services are designed to verify that products, systems and processes meet specified standards and customer expectations.

Core activities include laboratory testing, on-site inspections, certification of management systems and product conformity, supply chain audits and technical verification.

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