Short Interest in Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Declines By 95.7%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 309 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the February 26th total of 7,135 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 48 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Rubis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RUBSF remained flat at C$40.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.64. Rubis has a one year low of C$31.25 and a one year high of C$41.87.

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About Rubis

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Rubis is a French-based independent operator specializing in the storage, distribution and supply of petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), bitumen and chemicals. The company’s core activities include the operation of storage terminals, wholesale distribution to commercial and industrial clients, and retail and cylinder distribution of LPG. Rubis also provides logistics and transportation services, leveraging a network of ships, barges, trucks and pipelines to serve diverse customer segments.

The group maintains a broad geographic footprint, with significant operations in metropolitan France and its overseas territories, including the Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe, French Guiana and Réunion.

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