Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 19 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the February 26th total of 68 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,205 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,205 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pacific Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PFLC remained flat at $12.98 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148. Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.

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Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit. It also provides business and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA guaranteed loans, as well as inventory, equipment, and working capital loans; Visa business cards; and treasury management, merchant, and online and mobile banking services.

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