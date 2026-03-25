Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.67% from the company’s previous close.

BRZE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Braze from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

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Braze Stock Up 21.5%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BRZE traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,113,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,831. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.08. Braze has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $97,567.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 214,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,544.83. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 26,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $447,172.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,491,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,034,289.14. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,676 shares of company stock worth $1,027,661. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Braze by 592.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,105,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,019 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Braze by 443.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,404,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after buying an additional 1,145,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 421.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after buying an additional 1,034,087 shares during the period. Battery Management CORP. grew its position in Braze by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Braze by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,429,000 after purchasing an additional 951,674 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Braze News

Here are the key news stories impacting Braze this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong growth outlook — Revenue came in at $205.17M (up ~27.9% YoY) and topped consensus; management emphasized AI-driven momentum and raised forward revenue expectations, which drove the post-earnings rally. Businesswire: Q4 Results

Q4 revenue beat and strong growth outlook — Revenue came in at $205.17M (up ~27.9% YoY) and topped consensus; management emphasized AI-driven momentum and raised forward revenue expectations, which drove the post-earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: Multiple buy ratings/reaffirmations remain — Needham reaffirmed a buy with a $50 PT and Canaccord issued a buy, both supporting upside case despite volatility. These stand as potential support for the stock if execution continues. Benzinga: Needham Reaffirmed AmericanBankingNews: Canaccord Buy

Multiple buy ratings/reaffirmations remain — Needham reaffirmed a buy with a $50 PT and Canaccord issued a buy, both supporting upside case despite volatility. These stand as potential support for the stock if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Full materials and call transcripts available — Slides, press release and call transcripts were posted (useful for modeling guidance and margin trajectory). Slide Deck / Press Release Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Full materials and call transcripts available — Slides, press release and call transcripts were posted (useful for modeling guidance and margin trajectory). Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting appears unreliable — Several entries show anomalous “0 shares/NaN” figures; treat short-interest signals with caution until clearer data is published.

Short-interest reporting appears unreliable — Several entries show anomalous “0 shares/NaN” figures; treat short-interest signals with caution until clearer data is published. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss — Reported EPS was $0.10, below consensus (~$0.14 / $0.115), which raises near-term profitability concerns despite top-line strength. MarketBeat: Earnings Details

EPS miss — Reported EPS was $0.10, below consensus (~$0.14 / $0.115), which raises near-term profitability concerns despite top-line strength. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cuts — Citizens JMP lowered its PT from $68 to $35 (still “market outperform”) and Piper Sandler cut its PT to $27; these reductions are pressuring sentiment despite the continued “buy/overweight” stances. Benzinga: PT Cuts

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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