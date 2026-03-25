TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Posts Earnings Results

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TT Electronics had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 14.38%.

Here are the key takeaways from TT Electronics’ conference call:

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Strong cash and balance?sheet improvement: free cash flow rose to £29.9m with 150% cash conversion, net debt fell by ~£30m to £50.3m and leverage declined to 1.1x, with the revolving credit facility extended and expected to be undrawn.

free cash flow rose to £29.9m with 150% cash conversion, net debt fell by ~£30m to £50.3m and leverage declined to 1.1x, with the revolving credit facility extended and expected to be undrawn. North America turnaround completed: Cleveland is stabilized with higher productivity, yield and on?time delivery returning the region to profitability, and the planned closure of loss?making Plano removes a structural drag (though last?time buys from Plano will not recur in 2026).

Cleveland is stabilized with higher productivity, yield and on?time delivery returning the region to profitability, and the planned closure of loss?making Plano removes a structural drag (though last?time buys from Plano will not recur in 2026). Value?creation program launched: a divisional realignment (Power, EMS, Components), a targeted cost reset expected to deliver ~£3m net benefit in 2026 (?£5m gross) and a sales transformation are intended to drive sustainable margin expansion and profitable growth.

a divisional realignment (Power, EMS, Components), a targeted cost reset expected to deliver ~£3m net benefit in 2026 (?£5m gross) and a sales transformation are intended to drive sustainable margin expansion and profitable growth. Components strategic review underway: management has separated the Components business and the board is evaluating a value?led disposal process (no sale commitment), so outcomes and timing remain uncertain.

management has separated the Components business and the board is evaluating a value?led disposal process (no sale commitment), so outcomes and timing remain uncertain. Caution on 2026 outlook and headwinds: company expects 2026 revenue and adjusted operating profit broadly in line with consensus but cites continued EMS weakness, geopolitical uncertainty and a high effective tax rate (57% in 2025) that depressed EPS.

TT Electronics Stock Up 5.2%

TTG stock traded up GBX 5.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 109.40. 212,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,323. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.98. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 61.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 154.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 103.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on TT Electronics

Insider Buying and Selling at TT Electronics

In other news, insider Warren Tucker sold 44,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 111, for a total value of £49,430.52. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

TT Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications.

TT engineers and manufactures electronic solutions enabling a safer, healthier and more sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, automation and electrification. TT invests in R&D to create designed-in products where reliability is mission critical. Products designed and manufactured include sensors, power management and connectivity solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.