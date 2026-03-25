Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Stock Price Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.1130. Approximately 1,394,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,037,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRMI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fermi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Fermi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fermi in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

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Fermi Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Fermi

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRMI. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fermi in the fourth quarter worth about $16,549,000. M&G PLC bought a new position in Fermi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,443,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fermi during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,067,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fermi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,871,000. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fermi during the fourth quarter valued at $10,412,000.

Fermi Company Profile

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Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

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