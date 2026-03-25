John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,596 shares, an increase of 156.7% from the February 26th total of 1,401 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8%
BTO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 39,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $39.85.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE: BTO) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by John Hancock Investment Management, a division of Manulife Investment Management. Since its inception in August 2004, the fund has sought to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. As a publicly traded fund, it offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of financial services companies that might otherwise require direct equity investments or specialized mandates.
The fund primarily invests in common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities issued by companies in the banking, insurance, brokerage and specialty finance sectors.
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