John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,596 shares, an increase of 156.7% from the February 26th total of 1,401 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8%

BTO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 39,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

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John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTO. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $36,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE: BTO) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by John Hancock Investment Management, a division of Manulife Investment Management. Since its inception in August 2004, the fund has sought to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. As a publicly traded fund, it offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of financial services companies that might otherwise require direct equity investments or specialized mandates.

The fund primarily invests in common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities issued by companies in the banking, insurance, brokerage and specialty finance sectors.

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