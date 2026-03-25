Xai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.03 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Xai has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Xai has a market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,487.03 or 1.01278459 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s launch date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 2,164,707,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,617,895,381 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The Reddit community for Xai is https://reddit.com/r/xai_games/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 2,164,678,316.89405483 with 2,005,539,510.55343261 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.01021013 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $3,641,371.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

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