Hyperliquid Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (HYPE)

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Hyperliquid token can now be bought for $40.17 or 0.00056916 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperliquid has a market cap of $13.42 billion and $349.70 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyperliquid has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,487.03 or 1.01278459 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hyperliquid Token Profile

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 956,676,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. The official website for Hyperliquid is hyperliquid.xyz. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx.

Hyperliquid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Hyperliquid platform. Hyperliquid has a current supply of 956,694,756.48971464 with 256,542,828.11105789 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 40.28519065 USD and is up 5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $350,911,794.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperliquid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperliquid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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