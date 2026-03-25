Compound (COMP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45.08 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Compound has a market cap of $195.82 million and $45.08 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $19.65 or 0.00027528 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00032552 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00015871 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00013102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,714.31 or 0.41382232 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,967,101 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compound_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,967,100.67744837 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 19.57428658 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 631 active market(s) with $46,568,804.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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