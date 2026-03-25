Theta Network (THETA) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Theta Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Network has a total market cap of $164.39 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Network has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,438.05 or 1.00688157 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a blockchain platform designed for media, entertainment, and AI-driven applications. It enables decentralised video streaming, content delivery, and data storage while integrating AI through EdgeCloud AI Services, which support generative AI models, Agentic AI frameworks for autonomous interactions, and collaborative machine learning with FedML. Its Metachain architecture allows scalable blockchain interactions, while its Edge Network provides decentralised computing for AI model deployment. The dual-token system—THETA for governance and TFUEL for transactions—powers operations, including AI-based services. With EVM compatibility, Theta supports smart contracts for AI data validation and decentralised AI applications, positioning itself as a multi-functional Web3 infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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