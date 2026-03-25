Bancor (BNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.59 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Bancor has a market cap of $32.59 million and $4.13 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bancor has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001588 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004536 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 109,512,644 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 109,512,643.89946185. The last known price of Bancor is 0.29755519 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 456 active market(s) with $4,149,629.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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