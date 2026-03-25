Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $68.74 Million

Request (REQ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. Request has a market cap of $68.74 million and $856.48 thousand worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001588 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004536 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,416,741 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,514,641 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,416,740.93470852 with 796,694,830.63908324 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06890089 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $1,422,135.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

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