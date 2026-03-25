Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Tops $191.22 on Major Exchanges

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for $191.22 or 0.00269508 BTC on major exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $16.25 billion and approximately $122.12 thousand worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,438.05 or 1.00688157 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 190.80006272 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $118,584.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

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