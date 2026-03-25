Richard Bloxam Sells 5,440 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,615,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.08. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $363.06.

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Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on JLL

About Jones Lang LaSalle

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Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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