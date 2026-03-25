NexImmune (NEXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NexImmune (OTCMKTS:NEXI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its resultson Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect NexImmune to post earnings of ($16.8333) per share for the quarter.

NexImmune Stock Performance

Shares of NEXI remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04. NexImmune has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

Get NexImmune alerts:

About NexImmune

(Get Free Report)

NexImmune, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel T?cell immunotherapies to treat cancer, autoimmune disease and persistent viral infections. The company’s core innovation is its proprietary artificial thymic organoid (ATO) platform, which generates naïve T cells capable of recognizing specific antigens. By guiding T?cell development in vitro, NexImmune aims to create targeted, high?potency therapeutic candidates that leverage the body’s natural immune response.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple product candidates at various stages of development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.